First Foundation Advisors Has $233,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

