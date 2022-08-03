First Foundation Advisors Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COIN opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

