First Foundation Advisors Has $316,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in RLI were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

