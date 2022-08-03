First Foundation Advisors Invests $240,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $9,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

