First Foundation Advisors Invests $302,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 946,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

Further Reading

