First Foundation Advisors Makes New $256,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

