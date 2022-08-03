First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,371.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

