First Foundation Advisors Sells 10,247 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $312.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

