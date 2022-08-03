First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,277 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

