First Foundation Advisors Sells 206 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTEC stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

