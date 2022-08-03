First Foundation Advisors Sells 351 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

