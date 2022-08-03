First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,631 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

DFP stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

