First Foundation Advisors Takes $202,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

