Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

