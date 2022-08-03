Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

