Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.