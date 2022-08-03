Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,404 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

