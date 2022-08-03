Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.30. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.