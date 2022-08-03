FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FMC opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.