Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,648 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

