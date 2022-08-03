Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $5,088,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

