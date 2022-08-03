Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.00 ($27.84) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

FPE stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($46.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.69.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

