Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($7.60) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 579.62 ($7.10).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 448.40 ($5.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.85. The company has a market cap of £58.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,446.45. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.