Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 620 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 620 ($7.60) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.07) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 579.62 ($7.10).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 448.40 ($5.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 464.85. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a market cap of £58.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,446.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

