Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
