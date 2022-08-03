Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Trading Up 0.7%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 13,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Graphite One in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

