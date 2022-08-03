Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Stock Performance
Shares of GTN.A stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
