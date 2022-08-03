Gray Television (GTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTN opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at $32,158,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,373 shares of company stock worth $569,461 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gray Television by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $567,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 13.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 605,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

