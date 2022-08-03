Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 33,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 33,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $372,133.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 39,836 shares of company stock worth $456,120 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

