Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

