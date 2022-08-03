Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,679 Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

