Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,430 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,479.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 294,853 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 4.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

