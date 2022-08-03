Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

