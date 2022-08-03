Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,570 shares of company stock worth $12,966,280. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

