Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 104 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $510.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

