Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $38,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $81.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

