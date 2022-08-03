Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.
Insider Transactions at Target
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.