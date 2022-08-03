Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Target by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.