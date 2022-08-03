Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

