Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.9 %

IR stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

