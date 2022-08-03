Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 706 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DVN opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.