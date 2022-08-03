Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,595.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 90,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 57,655 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $285.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

