Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.2 %

K stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.