Head-To-Head Comparison: Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) vs. Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Rating) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mediaset and Randstad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A Randstad $29.15 billion 0.31 $908.62 million $2.58 9.62

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A Randstad 2 3 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mediaset and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Randstad has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.62%. Given Randstad’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad is more favorable than Mediaset.

Risk & Volatility

Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.18% 19.51% 8.27%

Summary

Randstad beats Mediaset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

