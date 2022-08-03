Head to Head Survey: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Liberty Global 63.77% 15.10% 8.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 4 8 0 2.54 Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $23.92, indicating a potential upside of 49.52%. Liberty Global has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.05%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 3.19 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.92 Liberty Global $10.31 billion 1.15 $13.43 billion $9.06 2.51

Liberty Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Bros. Discovery. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Bros. Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. The company also provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home office, small business, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.