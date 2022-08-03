Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Heat Biologics Price Performance
Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
