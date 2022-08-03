HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Raised to €69.00 at Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($65.98) to €69.00 ($71.13) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.82) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

