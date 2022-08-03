HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.82) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.10) to €67.00 ($69.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $9.79 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.