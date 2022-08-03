Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) versus Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Financial Survey

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz N/A N/A -187.31% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Helbiz and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Society Pass has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.46%. Given Society Pass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Helbiz.

This table compares Helbiz and Society Pass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 1.07 -$71.97 million N/A N/A Society Pass $520,000.00 82.74 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

Society Pass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helbiz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Society Pass beats Helbiz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Society Pass

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.