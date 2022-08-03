Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hercules Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.11%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

