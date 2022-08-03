Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Holley traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 22433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 39.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 20.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 25.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

